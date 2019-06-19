Compass Regional Hospice Appoints New Director of Mission Advancement

by

Compass Regional Hospice Chief Executive Officer Heather Guerieri announced the appointment of Lucie Hughes as its Director of Mission Advancement. “I am beyond excited to have Lucie join our Compass team. She will be an integral part of our leadership team. She is highly skilled and just what we need to advance our mission and presence in the communities we serve”, said Guerieri. Hughes will oversee the newly created Mission Advancement Department including fundraising, communications, advocacy and outreach, and volunteer services.

A native of Hebron, Maryland, Hughes has more than 30 years of experience in leading fundraising, communications, public relations, legislative outreach, marketing, budget planning, alumni development, special events management and strategic planning.

Hughes comes to Compass Regional Hospice from Chesapeake College where she served as the Vice President of Institutional Advancement for 5 years. Prior to Chesapeake College, she was Vice President for Advancement at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Hughes also served as Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations at Maryland Institute College of the Arts. She held a similar position at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and was later a Vice President at Brakeley Briscoe, Inc. Consulting.

A graduate of Washington College, Hughes earned her master’s degree in management from Notre Dame of Maryland University. She is a graduate of Leadership MD ‘17, and past president and current member of Tidewater Rotary where she developed and leads Talbot Goes Purple. She currently serves as a member of the Vestry for Christ Church in Easton, and as a board member for Waterfowl Chesapeake.

Hughes joins Compass Regional Hospice at a pivotal time, as they round out their $4 million dollar capital campaign to raise funds for their expansion project, and prepare to celebrate their 35th year in business.

“Compass Regional Hospice is a crucial resource, and an integral part of our counties’ strategy to care for the physical and mental health of our community members,” Hughes said. “Our goal is to educate the public on the range of services and assistance available to both patients and caregivers. Compass is here to provide support and guidance during what can otherwise be a difficult and lonely transition.”

“We have also recently added a palliative care program, and anticipate being able to accommodate a previously overlooked category of residents who are suffering with a serious and life-limiting illness, but do not qualify for hospice services.” Hughes adds, “The rate at which our organization is growing is both thrilling and crucial, and we will continue to expand as necessary to ensure that our residents have access to the resources they need as they near end-of-life.”

To learn more about Compass Regional Hospice and the various services available, please contact 443-262-4100 or info@compassregionalhospice.org.

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a serious illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to children and adults in the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.