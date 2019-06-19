Academy Art Museum Announces July Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955

Through July 10, 2019

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

The exhibition and its accompanying catalogue aim to present a comprehensive view of Diebenkorn’s evolution to maturity, focusing solely on the paintings and drawings that precede his 1955 shift to figuration at age 33. Included in the exhibition are 100 paintings and drawings primarily from the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation, many of which have not before been publicly exhibited. The exhibition is organized by the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation in conjunction with the Crocker Art Museum, and curated by Scott Shields, Associate Director and Chief Curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, CA. The Academy Art Museum is the only venue on the East Coast.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

Second Wednesday Each Month

July 10 – Vive La Révolution!

FREE. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

ADULT CLASSES

Must be Moonglow! All Day Full Moon Celebration With Mixed Media Collage

Workshop Instructor: Sheryl Southwick sherylartist@gmail.com

One -Day Workshop: July 16 Tuesday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: $65 Members, $90 Non-members (Materials fee: $10 payable to instructor at class)

Realism with Intuitive Painting Workshop

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick and Billie Bourgeois

Three-Day Workshop: July 23, 24, 25

Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Naturalist’s Illustration in Watercolor

Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty

Three-Day Workshop: July 25, 26, 27

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m. -12 noon

DIGITAL MEDIA CLASSES

Fun with Photoshop

Instructor: Katy Trice

Grades: 4-6

Monday–Friday, July 8–12, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $115 Members; $125 Non-members

Wacky Animals in Motion

Grades 3–4

Instructor: Haley McMaster

Monday–Friday, July 22–26, 10–11 a.m.

Cost: $65 Members; $75 Non-members

We’re in Business! Marketing for Kids

Instructor: Katy Trice

Grades: 4-6

Monday–Friday, July 29–August 2, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $115 Members; $125 Non-members

SUMMER CAMPS

Workshop: Intermediate Drawing for Teens

Ages 13 + (Adults welcome)

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

Tuesday–Friday, July 9–12, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $110 Members, 120 Non-members

Printmaking for Teens

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

Monday –Thursday, July 8–11, 1– 3 p.m.

Cost: $105 Member, $115 Non-members

Imagine That! Creating a Sketchbook

Ages 8 -13

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Monday–Friday, July 15–19, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $135 Members, $145 Non-members

Paper Making Bonanza!

Ages 10+ (Adults welcome)

Instructor: Theresa Schram

Monday–Friday, July 22–26, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $125 Members, $135 Non-members

Artistic Explorations with Plaster

Ages 10+ (Adults welcome)

Instructor: Theresa Schram

Monday–Friday, July 22–26, 1–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $115 Members, $125 Non-members

Kaleidoscope Summer Arts Camp

Instructor: Theresa Schram

Ages 6+

Week #1: Monday–Friday, July 29–August 2, 1–3 p.m.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.