Academy Art Museum Announces July Events

June 19, 2019 by Leave a Comment
EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Richard Diebenkorn, Untitled, 1946

Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955
Through July 10, 2019
Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.
The exhibition and its accompanying catalogue aim to present a comprehensive view of Diebenkorn’s evolution to maturity, focusing solely on the paintings and drawings that precede his 1955 shift to figuration at age 33. Included in the exhibition are 100 paintings and drawings primarily from the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation, many of which have not before been publicly exhibited. The exhibition is organized by the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation in conjunction with the Crocker Art Museum, and curated by Scott Shields, Associate Director and Chief Curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, CA. The Academy Art Museum is the only venue on the East Coast.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC
Second Wednesday Each Month
July 10 – Vive La Révolution!
FREE. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

ADULT CLASSES

Sheryl Southwick

Must be Moonglow! All Day Full Moon Celebration With Mixed Media Collage
Workshop Instructor: Sheryl Southwick sherylartist@gmail.com
One -Day Workshop: July 16 Tuesday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Cost: $65 Members, $90 Non-members (Materials fee: $10 payable to instructor at class)

Realism with Intuitive Painting Workshop
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick and Billie Bourgeois
Three-Day Workshop: July 23, 24, 25
Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Naturalist’s Illustration in Watercolor
Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty
Three-Day Workshop: July 25, 26, 27
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m. -12 noon

DIGITAL MEDIA CLASSES

Fun with Photoshop
Instructor: Katy Trice
Grades: 4-6
Monday–Friday, July 8–12, 1–3 p.m.
Cost: $115 Members; $125 Non-members

Wacky Animals in Motion
Grades 3–4
Instructor: Haley McMaster
Monday–Friday, July 22–26, 10–11 a.m.
Cost: $65 Members; $75 Non-members

We’re in Business! Marketing for Kids
Instructor: Katy Trice
Grades: 4-6
Monday–Friday, July 29–August 2, 1–3 p.m.
Cost: $115 Members; $125 Non-members

SUMMER CAMPS

Workshop: Intermediate Drawing for Teens
Ages 13 + (Adults welcome)
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
Tuesday–Friday, July 9–12, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $110 Members, 120 Non-members

Printmaking for Teens
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
Monday –Thursday, July 8–11, 1– 3 p.m.
Cost: $105 Member, $115 Non-members

Imagine That! Creating a Sketchbook
Ages 8 -13
Instructor: Susan Horsey
Monday–Friday, July 15–19, 1–3 p.m.
Cost: $135 Members, $145 Non-members

Paper Making Bonanza!
Ages 10+ (Adults welcome)
Instructor: Theresa Schram
Monday–Friday, July 22–26, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon
Cost: $125 Members, $135 Non-members

Artistic Explorations with Plaster
Ages 10+ (Adults welcome)
Instructor: Theresa Schram
Monday–Friday, July 22–26, 1–3:30 p.m.
Cost: $115 Members, $125 Non-members

Kaleidoscope Summer Arts Camp
Instructor: Theresa Schram
Ages 6+
Week #1: Monday–Friday, July 29–August 2, 1–3 p.m.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons
Instructor: Georgiann Gibson
Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance
Instructor: Amanda Showell
Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.

