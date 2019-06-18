The Benedictine School Recognizes 13 Graduates

by

The Benedictine School held its annual graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 13, to celebrate the accomplishments of 13 students. The ceremony recognized the individual achievements of each graduate with a special award presentation. Parents, students and staff gathered on campus at the School’s updated community center. Previously convent space used by the Sisters, the chapel was used for the first time for this year’s graduation.

Those in attendance enjoyed an evening of hospitality as the culminating event of the school year. The ceremony included a live performance of the national anthem sung by staff member, Yvonne Duckery, a sign language routine performed by a group of volunteer staff, and a sentimental graduation video created by Teacher, Nick Fox. Special guests in attendance included Michael Arntz, representative from Congressman Andy Harris office, Dan Franklin, Vice President Caroline County Commissioners, and Wilbur Levengood, Commissioner Caroline County Commissioners.

Greensboro Pharmacy owner and pharmacist, Michelle Zdradzinski, was recognized during the event with The Community Award for her commitment to serving the students of Benedictine and always helping to meet special requests over the years.

Graduates from The Benedictine School were awarded a High School Certificate of Program Completion and will move on to adult life in their home communities. This year’s class motto was “the world is our canvas” and staff wish them the best of luck.