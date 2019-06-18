Call for Artists: Patterns of Eastern Shore Life

by

Residents and visitors to the Eastern Shore love spending their time here because of the quality of life. Much of that joy comes from the patterns found in our natural surroundings. Curators Cindy Stafford and Anne Vansant challenge artists to interpret this theme broadly for RiverArts’ annual Eastern Shore-themed exhibit, which will be on view for the month of July.

This year’s show, Patterns of Eastern Shore Life, will capture the beauties and wonders of rural eastern shore life. Some artists may be inspired by the seasonal rhythms of planting, a bountiful harvest, an early frost, or how light and shadow play across a changing environment. Some enjoy capturing the bustle of parades, fairs, summer parties, farmers’ markets. Others are taken by the wildlife and still others by the water. Open to all media.

Exhibition Dates: July 3 – 28, 2019

Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 5-8 pm

Awards Ceremony & Gallery Talk: Thursday, July 11, 5:30 p.m.

Drop-off: Sunday, June 30 , 2 – 4 p.m.

Monday, July 1, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pick-up: Sunday, July 28, 2-4 p.m.

Monday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information and to submit work visit: http://chestertownriverarts.net/call-and-registration-for-patterns-of-the-eastern-shore/ or call the gallery at 410.778.6300

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

KidSPOT Creativity Center next door to the gallery. ArtsAlive Education Center 200 High St., the Clay Studio, 204 High St.