Helen Crow Celebrates 100th Birthday at Dixon House

by

Born in rural Ohio, Helen Crow of Easton was always physically active. Her father, a builder, was also a physically active person. Helen recalls doing handstands and headstands when she was young. Today, she doesn’t miss an exercise class at The Dixon House. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a festive celebration with family, friends, and public officials at Dixon House, receiving citations from the President, Governor, Maryland Senate and House of Delegates, Talbot County Sheriff’s Department and Town of Easton.

Helen and her husband, Elmer, nicknamed “Amo” married after Amo served in the Army’s 17th Airborne Division as a paratrooper during World War II. The two had three children, and today she has three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Amo had a career as a master craftsman, training many young men who entered the flooring trade, while Helen did office work for a law firm, then a refinery.

Photo: Back row, left to right, Matt Crow, Etta Crow, and Ben Crow. Middle row, left to right, Heather Crow, Helen Crow, Connie Crow, Philip Crow, and Roger Crow. Bottom row, left to right, Isaac Crow and Stella Crow.

Both Helen and Amo participated in an activities group for art in Cincinnati, where Helen enjoyed oils and watercolors and Amo enjoyed stained glass, caning, and pottery. The two also enjoyed music, attending Cincinnati Symphony concerts for 40 years. The couple retired to Florida and then to Easton, where their son, Roger and daughter-in-law Heather live. The two then came to live at The Dixon House in 2014.

Crow comments, “Easton is a nice town. We were amazed at the quality of friends we have made at Dixon House.” She adds, “I have had a good life.”

The mission of The Dixon House is to provide high quality and affordable residential care to seniors in an enriching home-like environment. For further information, contact Linda Elben, Executive Director at 410-822-6661 or visit dixonhouse.org.