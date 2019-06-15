Eastern Shore Advocate and MD House Speaker Clayton Mitchell Dies at 83

The Baltimore Sun reports this morning that one of the Eastern Shore’s most powerful advocates has passed away at his home in Kennedyville, Maryland.
Read the full story here
The Baltimore Sun reports this morning that one of the Eastern Shore’s most powerful advocates has passed away at his home in Kennedyville, Maryland.
Read the full story here
Copyright © 2019 · SPY PUB Child Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.Sign up here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.