Encore Creativity Presents Four Free Concerts in Chestertown, June 23-27!

by

Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for people 55+ is offering the local community four free concerts throughout it’s Summer Institute at Washington College. In addition to the Summer Institute Finale Concert by the choral participants of the Summer Institute, Encore invites the local community to join camp participants to attend free concerts by guest artists throughout the week. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Hotchkiss Recital Hall, Gibson Center for the Arts

Washington College

Mary Ann East, soprano

David Lang, piano

This voice recital will feature soprano Mary Ann East, a faculty member of the Encore Creativity Summer Institute at Washington College, and conductor of Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads Encore Chorale in Falls Church, Virginia. Ms. East has spent most of her life in the Washington DC Metro area. Ms. East has proven herself a talented performer, conductor, and teacher. Upon graduation from Indiana University School of Music with a Bachelor of Music Education degree, Ms. East returned to teach for Fairfax County Public Schools as a general music teacher and choral director. Her choirs consistently earned Superior and Excellent ratings in festivals and competitions.

While teaching, Ms. East completed her Masters of Music degrees in Choral Conducting and Vocal Performance at George Mason University. While at GMU Ms. East performed in several opera productions, most notably as Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute. After completing her MM degrees in 2005 Ms. East joined the faculty of GMU conducting the Women’s Chorale and teaching a music education course.

Ms. East also has experience as a church musician, as soloist and cantor in several DC area churches and as Director of Music Ministry at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Reston (VA) from 2006-2012. Ms. East revived the choir at UUCR, began a handbell choir in 2008, and facilitated the church band. She is a UUA Credentialed Music Leader, graduating with the second class. Currently she is Music Director at Community of Faith United Methodist Church in Herndon, VA.

Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Hotchkiss Recital Hall, Gibson Center for the Arts

Washington College

“Otherworld”

Otherworld is an award-winning contemporary group with a unique style that has wide audience appeal. Otherworld blends jazz, classical, and Middle Eastern influences, played on a mix of acoustic and electric instruments. They perform original compositions with an emphasis on improvisation.

“Otherworld”, the group’s debut recording, won a Global Music Award, placing among the top 10 in the “Album” category from among hundreds of entries worldwide. The album has been featured on NPR affiliate WYPR-FM, Baltimore MD; Jazz Standard Internet Radio, London ENGLAND; the BIRN (Berklee Internet Radio Network), Boston MA; and WPFW-FM, Washington D.C.’s premiere jazz station, among others.

Otherworld is pianist Jeffrey Chappell, guitarist Jake Kohlhas, bassist Chris Taylor, and percussionist Jake Marinari. Chappell is Director of Jazz Studies at Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland. Kohlhas, Taylor, and Marinari are alumni of the college.

The group members share an esthetic vision that unifies their work. Their music features original compositions by all of the musicians. Each song is composed by one person, and then everyone collaborates on putting together the final product.

Jeffrey Chappell has appeared throughout the United States and internationally with major symphony orchestras and at venues including Carnegie Hall. Jake Kohlhas performs with J Pope and Funk Friday, a hip-hop, funk, and soul band; and appears in The Zimnicki Players, a guitar duo with his former teacher Steve Yankee.

Chris Taylor and Jake Marinari have performed throughout North America with the Baltimore-based Soul musician, Bosley. Taylor has also worked with the funk band Jackson On The Prowl. Marinari studied frame drum and darbuka with the world-renowned percussionist Yshai Afterman in Israel.

“Otherworld” can be listened to and downloaded at iTunes and from Amazon (search “otherworld jazz”). “Otherworld” is also available as a CD on Amazon. For more information about Otherworld, please visit http://www.otherworldjazz.com/.

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

101 N Cross St, Chestertown

David Lang, organ

Back by popular demand after last summer’s recital, Organist David Lang will delight audiences at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown. Mr. Lang is a faculty member of the Encore Creativity Summer Institute at Washington College, and conductor of the Encore Chorale of Reston, VA; Fairfax Encore Chorale, and Encore ROCKS Fairfax, a rock-n-roll chorus for older adults.

David Brian Lang is a prominent choral conductor, vocal coach, professional accompanist and concert organist throughout the greater Washington area. He has prepared choruses for performance in numerous concert halls, and worked with such notable conductors as Emil de Cou, Placido Domingo, Marvin Hamlisch, Kurt Masur, and Leonard Slatkin. Lang is now in his sixth season as artistic director for The Reston Chorale. He also serves as keyboard artist for Washington Hebrew Congregation and is sales director for Rodgers digital organs, Roland instruments, and Ruffatti pipe organs through R. A. Daffer Church Organs, Inc. of Jessup, MD.

Mr. Lang previously served as director of music and master of the choristers for Saint John Catholic Church in McLean (2005-2014); as director of music for Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Great Falls and as organist for Saint John’s Episcopal Church – Lafayette Square (The Church of the Presidents). A native of Burlington, NC., Mr. Lang served as director of music / principal organist for the Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Assumption (1983-2000), and as artistic director for The Louisville Youth Choir.

Mr. Lang received a Bachelor of Music degree in choral music education and sacred music from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, and a Master of Music degree in organ performance from the University of Louisville. He has studied under such keyboard luminaries as H. Max Smith, Melvin Dickinson, Marilyn Keiser, and Bruce Neswick. Mr. Lang has been a featured performing artist and guest conductor for conventions of the American Guild of Organists (AGO), American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), Music Educators National Conference (MENC), and National Pastoral Musicians (NPM).

Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM

Decker Theatre, Gibson Center for the Arts

Washington College

Finale Concert, Encore Creativity Summer Institute at Washington College

This is the culminating concert at the conclusion of Encore Creativity for Older Adults’ 5-day Summer Institute at Washington College. Over sixty singers will perform traditional choral repertoire ranging from classical to gospel to music from My Fair Lady.

ABOUT ENCORE

Created by founder Jeanne Kelly in 2007, Encore Creativity for Older Adults is a Maryland-based nonprofit that looks to provide arts education and performance outlets to adults ages 55 and over. With 21 ensembles across the nation, Encore Creativity is America’s largest and fastest-growing choral organization dedicated to serving older adults.

Encore’s Summer Institute at Washington College is one of three summer programs offered nationally by Encore. These unique five or six-day “sleepaway camps” offer the opportunity to experience the fun and excitement of summer camp…for adults! Adults ages 55 and older learn and perform magnificent choral music, bond with old and new friends over shared passions, and experience the beautiful and historic settings in which the campuses are set.

For more information, call (301) 261-5747 or visit www.encorecreativity.org.