Call for Artists: Connections: Work in a Series

Warhol’s cans, O’Keefe’s pelvis bones, Monet’s haystacks all announce the artists’ intrigue with their subjects through series. It has been said that creating a series allows each individual piece to stand on its own while simultaneously relating to the rest of the others in some manner. Working in this way, in distinct purposeful directions, is not about repetition but rather about being able to explore issues, themes, compositions, form, or concepts in progressively deeper and relational ways.

RiverArts announces their September Exhibition, “Connections: Work in a Series” on these very ideas. Co-Curators Rob Glebe and Marianne Sade invite artists of all media, with the exception of photography, to register on line at http://chestertownriverarts.net/call-and-registration-for-connections-work-in-a-series/

Artists are encouraged to apply early and to attend a kick-off panel discussion, with a question and answer session, on Thursday, June 20, , 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the RiverArts ArtsAlive! Center, 200 High Street. The panel discussion will feature moderator Mary Pritchard, and artists Cindy Fulton, Rob Glebe, Steve Rogers, and Marianne Sade who will share their processes. The general public is welcome and light refreshments will be available.

Artists may submit between 3 and 5 pieces in your series, with a maximum width per piece of 24”. Please note that the exhibition curators have the right to refuse works due to possible gallery space limitations. This show is a little different because of the potential scale of some work. If working larger scale please contact the curators so we can plan our space.Entry fees are: $7 per piece for RiverArts members and $14 for non-members.

Panel Discussion: Thursday, June 20, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Exhibition Dates: September 4 – 29, 2019

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 5-8 pm

Gallery Talk: Thursday, September 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Drop-off: Sunday, June 2 , 2 – 4 p.m.

Monday, June 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pick-up: Sunday, September 1, 2-4 p.m.

Monday, September 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information and to submit work visit: http://chestertownriverarts.net/call-and-registration-for-connections-work-in-a-series/Or call the gallery at 410.778.6300

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

