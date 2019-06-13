Delmarva Review: Saudade By Luther Jett

by

Delmarva Review editor’s note: The meaning of “saudade” is from the Portuguese and not easily translated into English, though it imports a feeling of longing, melancholy, or nostalgia. Poet Luther Jett explains that Portuguese “saudade” songs are ballads of intense poignancy, often incorporating images of the sea and of cities. He was intrigued by the concept and composed this poem.

Saudade by Luther Jett

While the river overruns its banks,

I sit by an open window — The light

breeze carries salt and a memory

of tar, of small boats bobbing on the tide.

The cities we have left behind, the towns

we’ll likely never know, turn up their lamps

when twilight drifts across the green

as sighs of dying lilacs scent the air.

You were my first, my last, my neverending

road escaping over nameless hills,

my flight of arrows, my cascade of spears,

my brown wren weeping under the clematis.

Seas that have parted and seas which roar

between us, stars whose names no voice

will ever sing — These are the gifts I leave

behind with nothing in my pockets but my hands.

If you listen in the morning to the dew-

fall, you will hear the footsteps of my melody,

and in the evening the sky will burn red —

My blood is on fire for wanting you.

Luther Jett’s poetry has been published in Delmarva Review, The GW Review, Beltway, Innisfree, Potomac Review, and Little Patuxent Review as well as several anthologies. His chapbook, Not Quite: Poems Written in search of My Father, was released by Finishing Line press in 2015. He is a retired special educator from Montgomery County, Maryland.

