Working Artists Forum Announces Artists for Waterfowl Festival 2019

Working Artists Forum has announced its members who have been juried into the exhibit during this year’s upcoming Waterfowl Festival. The exhibit and sale will be held at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library, located at 100 W Dover Street, Easton.

The artists where selected in a jurying process by Kirk McBride, a well-known and accomplished Maryland artist. The artists chosen are Katie Cassidy, Amy Cummins, Kathy Ellis, Mary Ford, Kathleen Gardner, Jill Glassman, Maureen Herbert, June Hock, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Betty Huang, Carla Huber, Jane Knighton, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Maggii Sarfaty, Jeanne Saulsbury, Jerry Serie, Judy Specht, Nancy Thomas, Georgette Toews, Mary Veiga, Steve Walker, Barbara Watson, Maureen Wheatley, and Barbara Zuehlke.

This exhibit will be available to the public from November 1st to December 2nd, to include the weekend of the Waterfowl Festival from November 8th to the 10th; and will be included in the official Waterfowl Festival maps, and the VIP event held on Thursday night prior to the opening of the festival.

WAF is pleased to be part of the 2019 Waterfowl Festival, and invites the public to enjoy the art on display for sale at the library.

For more information on WAF, visit www.workingartistsforum.com. For information on the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free library call 410-822-1626.