WC-ALL Announces Fall Courses

WC-ALL, Chestertown’s adult lifetime learning program, has just announced their Fall, 2019 programs:

Session 1 (September 3 – October 11*)

Sunday at the Movies: Wyler & Wilder, Part I – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)

“Don Quijote de la Mancha” Part I – Raymond Vergne (Monday)

Breakthroughs in Human Science – John Guthrie (Monday)

More About the Strange Nature of Money – George Smith (Tuesday)

“Hamilton” Listening Party – Maria Wood (Tuesday)

History of the Digital Computer – Chris Gordon (Wednesday)

Dragonflies of the Delmarva Peninsula – John Gillespie (Wednesday)

Organizations Working for a Better World – John Leek (Wednesday)

Imperfect Ideal (Utopian/Dystopian Visions) – Jane Hukill/Dick Hawkins (Thursday)

The Art and Science of Living Well – Krista Lamoreaux & Deborah Mizeur (Thursday)

The Judaeo-Christian Religious Hypothesis – Richard Lohkamp (Thursday)

Alice Munro: Master of the Contemporary Short Story – Jean Austin (Friday)

Session 2 (October 20 – December 6*)

Sunday at the Movies: Wyler & Wilder, Part II – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)

Practical Astronomy – Dennis Herrmann (Monday)

“Don Quijote de la Mancha” Part II – Raymond Vergne (Monday)

Political Cartoons – Lucia Rather (Monday)

Digital SLR Basics – Bob Miller (Tuesday)

Invasive Species: The Aliens Among Us – Martha Shaum (Tuesday)

Examining “Hamilton: An American Musical” – Maria Wood (Tuesday)

Art NOW – Beverly Hall Smith (Wednesday)

Observations on the Vietnam War – Bill Valentino (Wednesday)

Smartphone Photography – Dick Lance (Thursday)

Supreme Court: Top Hits of the 2018 Term (Section A) – John Christie (Thursday)

Supreme Court: Top Hits of the 2018 Term (Section B) – John Christie (Friday)

The full catalog and registration information are available here or call 410-778-7221.