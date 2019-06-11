WC-ALL Announces Fall Courses

WC-ALL, Chestertown’s adult lifetime learning program, has just announced their Fall, 2019 programs:
Session 1 (September 3 – October 11*)
Sunday at the Movies: Wyler & Wilder, Part I – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)
“Don Quijote de la Mancha” Part I – Raymond Vergne (Monday)
Breakthroughs in Human Science – John Guthrie (Monday)
More About the Strange Nature of Money – George Smith (Tuesday)
“Hamilton” Listening Party – Maria Wood (Tuesday)
History of the Digital Computer – Chris Gordon (Wednesday)
Dragonflies of the Delmarva Peninsula – John Gillespie (Wednesday)
Organizations Working for a Better World – John Leek (Wednesday)
Imperfect Ideal (Utopian/Dystopian Visions) – Jane Hukill/Dick Hawkins (Thursday)
The Art and Science of Living Well – Krista Lamoreaux & Deborah Mizeur (Thursday)
The Judaeo-Christian Religious Hypothesis – Richard Lohkamp (Thursday)
Alice Munro: Master of the Contemporary Short Story – Jean Austin (Friday)
Session 2 (October 20 – December 6*)
Sunday at the Movies: Wyler & Wilder, Part II – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)
Practical Astronomy – Dennis Herrmann (Monday)
“Don Quijote de la Mancha” Part II – Raymond Vergne (Monday)
Political Cartoons – Lucia Rather (Monday)
Digital SLR Basics – Bob Miller (Tuesday)
Invasive Species: The Aliens Among Us – Martha Shaum (Tuesday)
Examining “Hamilton: An American Musical” – Maria Wood (Tuesday)
Art NOW – Beverly Hall Smith (Wednesday)
Observations on the Vietnam War – Bill Valentino (Wednesday)
Smartphone Photography – Dick Lance (Thursday)
Supreme Court: Top Hits of the 2018 Term (Section A) – John Christie (Thursday)
Supreme Court: Top Hits of the 2018 Term (Section B) – John Christie (Friday)
The full catalog and registration information are available here or call 410-778-7221.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.