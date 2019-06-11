Sarah Parker Awarded First Sam Scalzo Music Scholarship

by

Sarah Parker is the first recipient of the Sam Scalzo Music Scholarship. She was presented with the $500 award at the Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble concert on May 19, 2019. Sarah is a senior at Queen Anne’s County High School and is a member of several music ensembles. She has been accepted to Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA, where she plans to study saxophone performance and music education.

Bill Drazga of MusicLife in Chestertown came up with the idea for a scholarship to honor the many contributions Sam Scalzo has made to music education in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties over the past 20 years. Anyone wishing to make a donation to future scholarship awards can find more information at musiclifedelmarva.com or by calling the store at 410-778-7010.