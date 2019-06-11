You are here: Home / Education / Homepage Notes / Sarah Parker Awarded First Sam Scalzo Music Scholarship

Sarah Parker Awarded First Sam Scalzo Music Scholarship

June 11, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Share

Sarah Parker is the first recipient of the Sam Scalzo Music Scholarship. She was presented with the $500 award at the Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble concert on May 19, 2019. Sarah is a senior at Queen Anne’s County High School and is a member of several music ensembles. She has been accepted to Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA, where she plans to study saxophone performance and music education.

Bill Drazga of MusicLife in Chestertown came up with the idea for a scholarship to honor the many contributions Sam Scalzo has made to music education in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties over the past 20 years. Anyone wishing to make a donation to future scholarship awards can find more information at musiclifedelmarva.com or by calling the store at 410-778-7010.

Filed Under: Homepage Notes, Portal Notes
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.