Chester River Health Foundation Golf Tourney Raises $95,000

Not a drop of rain came down during the Chester River Health Foundation’s 25th annual golf tournament, which raised $95,000 (net) toward the $200,000 goal to purchase a Vitros® 5600 Chemistry Analyzer for Laboratory Services at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. This year’s event was held in honor of the tournament’s co-founder, local attorney Dan Saunders, and the event’s top sponsor was once again the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary, which made a generous donation of $30,000.

The golf tournament hosted 120 golfers and 25 hard-working volunteers at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club just outside of Chestertown, on May 31, 2019.

“A heart-filled thank you to the Foundation’s board members and full complement of Shore Regional Health team members and volunteers who made our annual golf event a huge success,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health. “All who participated were in great spirits and happy to be enjoying the beautiful day on the golf course while raising money in support of our hospital. I am very proud to be part of the team!”

Four hole-in-one prizes went unclaimed: a 2020 Super Bowl trip for two, sponsored by M3 Architecture; two $10,000 cash prizes that were sponsored, respectively, by the Shore Regional Health Medical Staff and by Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Executive Director, Kathy Elliott and her husband Rick; a third $10,000 cash prize that was offered in honor of the hospital’s Laboratory Services staff. Bob Ramsey, owner of The Finishing Touch in Chestertown, came very close to winning the $10,000 putting contest sponsored by The Law Offices of C. Daniel Saunders.

A $1,000 cash prize, offered for a golfer whose first shot came in with 12” of the hole on hole #16, was sponsored by Foundation staff member Deb Lauser and her husband, Dave. There was no winner but several golfers came close.

More than $3,000 in prizes donated by community businesses, Foundation Board members and staff were given to the winners of the many team and special events along the course. Winners included:

First Place Low Gross: Taylor Fields, Kreigh Kirby, Dave Landskroener and Rusty Poisson: 59

First Place Low Net Ladies: Sue Edson, Kathy Lazo, Barbara Noll and Alice Ritchie: 58.5

First Place Low Net Men: Casey Hurd, Frank Smith, Todd Smith and Rick Walls: 49.5

First Place Low Net Mixed: Wallace Reynolds, Mary Anne Shea-Reynolds; Paddy Tobey and Rich Tobey: 55

Closest to the Pin, First Shot: Tim Shipp and Leslie Price, hole 3; Doug Ashley and Sharon Somers, hole 12.

Closest to the Pin, 2nd Shot: Erin Gillespie, hole 1; Jeff Carroll, hole 6; Katy Lightburn, hole 11; and Jim Canatella, hole 18.

Longest Drive: Summers Hunter and Alice Ritchie

Longest Drive Not in the Fairway: Kreigh Kirby and Brooke Maier

Accurate Drive: Sam Mirarchi and Leslie Price

“The planning committee’s year-long efforts ensured the success of our tournament,” commented Barrie Meima, Foundation board chairperson. “The Chemistry Analyzer is an essential tool to diagnose serious medical conditions, The Foundation extends a very special thanks to Mary Burton, who once again chaired the event, to Jim Harbeson of the Chester River Yacht & Country Club, who acted as our liaison, and to the Club and its staff who hosted us for the day.”

“Volunteers are the absolute backbone of this event; we simply could not have it without them,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, Foundation executive director. “As a thank you, all volunteers, many of whom were hospital employees or Auxiliary members, received a tropical-themed shirt and were treated to a delicious buffet lunch, compliments of Bill and Barbara Noll, and a sumptuous dinner. We are very grateful to each of them!”

For more information about next year’s tournament (save the date: 5/29/20), or to make a donation to help the Foundation raise the balance of the funds needed to purchase the chemistry analyzer, please contact Maryann Ruehrmund, 410-810-5660 or by email at mruehrmund@umm.edu.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.