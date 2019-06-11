Announcing the 15th Short Attention Span Theatre 10-Minute Play Festival

by

Producers Diane Landskroener and Mark Sullivan invite you to the 15th year of Short Attention Span Theatre at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre.

Join us for an engaging evening of 10-minute plays, designed to hold your attention for just. long. enough. The Play Fest will showcase a range of actors, directors and authors – featuring original works by local playwrights!

The plays selected for this year’s SAST production are:

The Superhero – Written by Brent Lewis (Live Playwrights Society member) – Directed by Diane Landskroener

Don Vito’s Method – Written by Rich Pauli (Live Playwrights Society member) – Directed by Nic Carter

Mistranslations – Written by Jack Rushton – Directed by Jim Landskroener

Park & Play – Written by Kara Emily Krantz – Directed by Zac Ryan

Power Nap – Written by Steve Arnold (Live Playwrights Society member) – Directed by Tia Glomb

Everyone Says I Love You – Written & Directed by Mark Sullivan (Live Playwrights Society member)

Old Aquatics – Written by Steven Korbar – Directed by Brad Chaires

Wedding Belles – Written by Brett Hursey – Directed by Jennifer Kafka Smith

Featured actors in this year’s play fest are:

Brianna Johnson, Paul Cambardella, Tom Dorman, and Dan Guidice in The Superhero, Brad Chaires and Lyle Pinder in Don Vito’s Method, Jim Landskroener and Diane Landskroner in Mistranslations, Christine Kinlock, Sharon Herz, and Lyle Pinder in Park and Play, Paul Cambardella, Brad Chaires, Ian Ellison and Phebe Wood in Power Nap, Amanda Fry, Nic Carter, Jen Friedman, and Dan Guidice in Everyone Says I Love You, Sharon Herz and Robert Holt in Old Aquatics and Shannon Whitaker, Zac Ryan and Jim Landskroener in Wedding Belles.

Joining SAST for the first time is the Garfield Improv Group, which offers actors, writers, and creative thinkers, the opportunity to develop and grow their individual voice and technique through improvisation. GIG will be performing in the Kohl Lobby at 7 p.m. before the Friday night performance of Short Attention Span Theatre on July 5th. The Garfield Improv Group is lead by Lyle Pinder and meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 8pm. All are welcome to join!

Short Attention Span Theatre opens Friday, June 21, and runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday through July 7. Thank you to those who have chosen to support SAST through the Name in Lights campaign!

Performances are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15 and $5 for students with ID (plays include some adult content, and may not be suitable for children under 13). Take advantage of the Garfield’s recurring opening night discount and get $5 off when you wear your Garfield t-shirt! Call 410-810-2060 or visit www.garfieldcenter.org.