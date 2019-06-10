“To Mars and Beyond” Vacation Bible School June 24-27

by

Get ready to blast off and go on an epic adventure when you journey “To Mars and Beyond” at Vacation Bible School. The intergalactic team of the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, Sacred Hearth Catholic Church, Emmanuel Church, and Christ United Methodist Church are joining forces to present an exciting, jam-packed experience where children will “Explore Where God’s Power Can Take Them.”

Held at the Presbyterian Church, 905 Gateway Dr., participants will learn how to serve God and explore God’s presence in their lives through music, games, crafts, science, and Bible stories. The free four-day long event will culminate in an assembly for family and friends showcasing all the young heroes have learned during VBS.

Space explorer training begins June 24-27 5:15 to 8:15 p.m. Register online at www.tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/PCCtown.

For more information, or a paper registration form, call the church office at 410-778-6057.