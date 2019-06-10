RiverArts Goddard Retires: New Director Sought

by

Chestertown RiverArts Board has announced a search for a new executive director. Located in the heart of the Chestertown Arts and Entertainment District, RiverArts is a large and growing nonprofit arts organization with a spacious gallery, a Clay Studio, and Adult Education Center and a children’s creativity center. Information about the position, applicant requirements and the application process can be viewed on RiverArts’ website.

Current executive director, Andy Goddard, has decided to retire at the beginning of September. She shared, “I will be leaving RiverArts to spend time with family, friends and working in my garden. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at RiverArts and thank the Board and members of RiverArts for this wonderful opportunity. I am excited for the future, both for myself and for the organization, and I wish you all the best.”

Board president, Pam White, reluctantly accepted Andy’s resignation. “The Board appreciates all the hard work and commitment Andy has given to RiverArts these past several years. Her high ownership and energetic leadership have been critical to the continued growth of RiverArts. We congratulate Andy on her new retirement and wish her well in her future endeavors.” The Board will be hosting a farewell reception for Andy in September—date TBA.

