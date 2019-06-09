Guitarist Extraordinaire Comes to Sumner Hall

by

World famous acoustic guitarist, Frank Vignola, brings his Hot Jazz Guitar Trio to Sumner Hall! In celebration of an incredibly successful concert series, African American Legacy & Heritage in Jazz, Blues & Gospel, Sumner Hall is pleased to announce this special performance.

Frank Vignola is one of the most exciting guitarists performing today. His virtuosity has allowed him to perform with many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Wynton Marsalis, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark O’Connor and the Boston Pops. Guitar legend, Les Paul, named Vignola to his “Five Most Admired Guitarists List” for the Wall Street Journal. A true virtuoso, Sumner Hall is honored to be able to host him on Saturday, June 22nd at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are available online at EventBrite. For more information, contact Sumner Hall at 443.282.0023 or via email at info@sumnerhall.org. Thanks to the generous support of an anonymous donor, Sumner Hall is able to price tickets at $20 per person.

Sumner Hall’s mission is to create a place of remembrance that promotes an understanding of the African American experience within the context of American history and culture. It does this by honoring the contributions of African American veterans, encouraging the pursuit of liberty for all, and advocating for social justice. We envision a time when Sumner Hall is recognized, locally and nationally, as a premier showcase for the African American experience on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.