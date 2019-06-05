Mid-Shore Education: In Search of a Different Kind of Diversity with WC’s Danitha Isma

by

A few weeks ago, the Spy profiled a few graduating high school seniors who had participated in the Talbot Mentors program. Three out of the five we interviewed had made the decision that they would be enrolling in what is known as Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Their reason was simple. While they had benefited greatly from their public school education, it lacked one thing they were all looking for; a setting where the majority of students were young people of color.

So it was interesting when we sat down with Danitha Isma, a rising senior at Washington College, who had received her high school education in some of the most diverse and urban schools in the country, that she desired the complete opposite experience as a undergraduate. A native of Atlanta, and now with Miami as her hometown, Danitha specifically sought out this small, rural liberal arts college to understand a culture significantly different from her high school years.

In our interview, the physics major also talks about her experience with Chestertown outside of her academic life and how she grew to love its “small is beautiful” lifestyle.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.