Eastern Shore Food Lab Director Bill Schindler to Speak at Aspen Institute Event

Bill Schindler, director of Washington College’s Eastern Shore Food Lab, will be the speaker at an event in Easton on June 19 presented by The Aspen Institute Wye Fellows and Washington College. Sponsored by Out of the Fire restaurant, “Food Evolution Revolution: The Cutting-Edge Fusion of Archaeology, Anthropology, and the Modern Kitchen,” will challenge contemporary notions of food systems and encourage people to rethink our historical relationship with food.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will be at the Temple B’nai Israel, 7199 Tristan Dr., in Easton. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with light refreshments, and the program will begin at 6:30. While the event is free, registration is requested here: http://as.pn/foodrevolution

Schindler, who teaches in Washington College’s Department of Anthropology, is also the director of the College’s new Eastern Shore Food Lab. He is known worldwide for his expertise in primitive and ancestral technologies, and National Geographic Channel chose him to co-star in its reality series on human evolution called “The Great Human Race.” More recently, he has traveled the world studying traditional and ancestral foodways to learn as much as possible about how to transform our food systems by fusing the most cutting-edge, insightful processing technologies in food today with his deep understanding of our three-and-a-half-million-year dietary past.

The Eastern Shore Food Lab is now the crucible of these efforts. In this a one-of-a-kind teaching and learning space, Schindler is drawing international chefs and food innovators to rethink our food systems by using primitive and ancestral food knowledge and technologies to create food for today’s palate that is more nutritious, meaningful, and sustainable. He calls it “learning to eat like humans again.”

In the program “Food Evolution Revolution: The Cutting-Edge Fusion of Archaeology, Anthropology, and the Modern Kitchen,” Schindler will discuss the role that technology played in our dietary past, and how far our food systems have strayed from our species’ history of creating technologies to maximize food’s nutritional value. By fusing lessons from our dietary past with modern culinary techniques, Schindler believes we can create a food system that is meaningful, accessible, relevant, and delectable.

About the Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C., whose mission is to foster leadership based on enduring values and to provide a nonpartisan venue for dealing with critical issues. The Aspen Institute has earned a reputation for gathering diverse thought leaders, creatives, scholars, and members of the public to address some of the world’s most complex problems. The Aspen Wye Fellows is a group of Chesapeake Bay area residents who share the Aspen Institute’s interest in global dialogue and who play a key role in sustaining the Institute’s mission. Learn more at www.aspeninstitute.org For information on Wye Fellows membership contact Susan Langfitt, Manager of Aspen Wye Fellows, at susan.langfitt@ aspeninstitute.org or call 410-820-5375.

About Out of the Fire

Out of the Fire in Easton, Maryland, is restaurant whose owners’ passion for food and community is reflected in every dish we serve. We are driven by the pursuit of supporting those who engage in social and environmental stewardship. We believe that the combination of awareness and knowledge are a powerful catalyst for a vibrant community.