7th Annual Art in Bloom Supports Summer Camp Scholarships

Many flower gardens are at their peak this time of year, and the RiverArts galleries will once again reflect the glories of the garden with Art in Bloom, their annual celebration of the art of floral design on Sunday, June 23th from 4 to 6 pm. The galleries will be full of floral arrangements inspired by the artworks exhibited by the June exhibit, Fine Art & Contemporary Craft, a multi- media show of paintings, fiber, ceramics and other 3D artwork.

Don’t expect to see all traditional bouquets! Previous arrangements from floral designers – both professional amateur, included a giraffe sanctuary, part of a combine harvester, feathers and driftwood, and an arrangement incorporating kale.

All are invited on Sunday, June 23, from 4-6pm. Guests can view the arrangements and artwork while sipping prosecco, enjoying music, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and a garden-themed raffle. Tickets for this champagne reception are $25.

Proceeds from Art in Bloom support scholarship opportunities for the KidSPOT Summer Camp program. In addition to creating crafts, campers participate in cooperative and art-based games and activities to build social skills and promote self-confidence.

Tickets may be purchased on line at the RiverArts website, http://chestertownriverarts.net/events/art-in-bloom/ or by calling RiverArts at 410-778-6300. You may also stop by the RiverArts Galleries at 315 High Street, in the breezeway. Regular hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11-5:30, First Friday, 11-8, Saturday, 10-5:30, Sunday 11 am – 3 pm..