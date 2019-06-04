UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Easton Recognized for Patient Safety

by

Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, has announced the recipients of the annual Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award. This award recognizes hospitals around the country that make patient safety a top priority. UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown and Easton are among the 460 hospitals across the nation placed in the top 10 percent of all short-term acute care patient safety data.

During the study period (2015-2017), Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes (risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates) for 14 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were (as compared to patients at non-recipient hospitals), on average, more than 50 percent less likely to experience the following:an accidental cut, puncture, perforation or hemorrhage during medical care; a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest; pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital; catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital.

“Consumers are becoming more involved in their own health care and are spending more time researching and selecting the right provider and hospital for their specific needs,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD. Healthgrades’ Patient Safety Excellence Award highlights the hospitals that are making patient safety and is designed to help patients make more informed decisions about their health care.”

