The Mason-Dixon Line: See 1796 Magazine with Original Map

by

Born as the result of a bitter territorial dispute over royal land grants, the Mason-Dixon Line was surveyed between 1763 and 1767 to settle the boundaries for Pennsylvania and Maryland. Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon were appointed by the Britain’s Royal Society to perform this survey.

They created a map showing the east coast from the James River at the south to the Susquehanna and Delaware Rivers at the north and including our own Chester River. This map and a technical discussion about measuring longitude was published in London in the December 1769 issue of “The Gentleman’s Magazine.”

At this Friday’s First Friday lecture, hear historian Michael Dixon describe the history of the Mason-Dixon Line and see the actual December 1769 article and map.

Join us at the Bordley History Center, 301 High Street, on Friday, June 7, at 5:00 p.m. for this lecture and to see the authentic 1769 magazine. Space is limited to 50 and seats cannot be reserved, so please arrive on time. Wine and light refreshments will be served.

This First Friday lecture is brought to you by the Historical Society of Kent County, a non-profit association dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of Kent County.

For further information: Contact Historical Society of Kent County at 410-778-3499; admin@kentcountyhistory.org; www.kentcountyhistory.org.