The Mainstay at the Garfield Presents: Haint Blue in Concert

This Friday, June 7th, Haint Blue is coming to the Garfield Center for the Arts from their native Baltimore. The Garfield has once again joined forces with Rock Hall’s home for live music, The Mainstay, to bring this group to Chestertown for a night of Baltimore folk and Americana.

“There’s folk music, and then there’s Haint Blue. The local sextet’s bold take on the Americana genre lands somewhere in the eye of the storm—between calm and chaos—a lilting chamber orchestra meets a holy roller gospel choir…. In the three years since the band’s debut EP, their chemistry has coalesced into a crescendo of emotion and talent. You feel their rich harmonies, of voice and instrument, in your bones.” -Baltimore Magazine

“Beyond the well-written folk tunes and catchy songs, there is something deeper and more complicated behind the inspirations for the band. Their vocal harmonies are seamless and the energy they bring to live performances cannot be denied. They transition well from entertaining a packed venue to filming in a small studio with ease; they have a familiar rapport with each other that is engaging and inviting. But driving these songs are deeply personal stories that carry a certain sadness. The lyrics tell stories of struggles with faith, family, addiction, and the achievement of moving forward… This multifaceted structure to their music makes Haint Blue not just a successful folk band but a welcome addition to the scene as a whole.” -BMOREhush

“The seven-strong group artfully amalgamates poppy beats with Americana roots and instruments, producing a sound akin to Shovels & Rope or Avett Brothers, but still apart in its context and tonal shifts. Haint Blue has layers of pain and living in its lyrics, wrapped carefully in cheery beats and twangy harmonics.” -Jonathan Goodwin, Deli Magazine

Co-sponsored by The Mainstay and The Garfield Center for the Arts, the concert on June 7th is at 7pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.garfieldcenter.org, over the phone by calling 410-810-2060, or in person at the Garfield Center box office. The theatre is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.