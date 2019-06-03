Local Climate Advocates heading to D.C. to Push Bipartisan Carbon-pricing Bill

by

With scientists warning that we must cut heat-trapping emissions by half in the next 12 years to avert climate catastrophe, members of the Chestertown chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) will travel to Washington, D.C., this June to join more than 1,000 volunteers pressing Congress to enact legislation that would place a fee and carbon and give revenue to households.

One of those volunteers, Hope Clark is particularly motivated to meet with her members of Congress. “I will be delivering the message that we need to work together to pass Bi-partisan legislation immediately to deal with this climate crisis.

The Chestertown CCL volunteers are heading to Washington for the 10th Annual International Conference and Lobby Day. Following two days of informational sessions and training, they will go to Capitol Hill on June 11 for meetings with the offices of Representative Andy Harris and Senator Van Hollen. They will seek support for the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763), which would put a fee on all oil, gas and coal we use in the United States. It will drive down carbon pollution because energy companies and Americans will choose cleaner, cheaper energy options. The money from the fee will be returned directly to people as a monthly rebate. Most American households will end up with more money in their pockets.

“As more and more people experience the impact of climate change, pressure is increasing on Congress to take action.” said Hope Clark, group leader of the Chestertown chapter. “Here on the Eastern Shore, we are feeling the impact in the form of water temperature and water salinity changes which is affecting the businesses of our waterman. Also, sea level rise and coastal erosion is affecting our coastal properties. Let’s work together. Act from home on June 5th, call your Representatives – details at www.cclusa.org/call and on June 11th, Tweet your Representatives – details at www.cclusa.org/tweet”

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a national, nonpartisan advocacy organization working to bring Republicans and Democrats together on market-based solutions to climate change. The group has been the primary catalyst for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which now has more than three dozen cosponsors.

For more information please contact Hope Clark, chestertown.md@citizensclimatelobby.org 917 442 9424