Architecture:Visual Harmony opens at the Trippe Gallery June 7

by

Known for photographs focusing on the elements of light, line and texture, Nanny Trippe has garnered numerous awards at juried exhibitions. Her goal as a fine art photographer is to translate a scene, emphasizing what interests her most about a specific place at a moment in time. Though realistic in nature, her work has a strong abstract element and photographing architecture is the perfect muse. Seeking to convey the soul of a structure, composition of line and perspective are the tools.

Zemma Mastin White is a painter, and printmaker. She has discovered an inspiring interchange between painting and printmaking. Her focus is about mark making. Working with mixed media, such as flashe and acrylic paint, craypas, graphite, and paint markers, she combines a matrix of layering line, color and forms; intriguing patterns and textures emerge, yielding a great richness and depth to the surface.

“I am stimulated by patterns in nature, cityscapes, and music. For example the grid patterns in urban streets and buildings, street grates, the skeletons of trees, the textures and shapes of different leaves, the shadows and reflections, they all represent patterns which are a universal harmony of order present beneath the surface of everyday existence.”

David Csont is a nationally recognized illustrator and educator with over 25 years of professional experience in the visualization of architecture. He holds degrees in Art History and Graphic Design and completed his education earning a Master of Fine Art degree from the University of Wisconsin- Madison in 1995.

“As an artist my first response is to draw or paint to communicate my ideas. I strive to tell the story through pictures that my words can’t easily communicate. The act of painting is a process that involves all of the senses. I immerse myself completely into the subject in order to draw out all of its character and hidden meaning, hoping that if I observe it closely enough I may glimpse the true essence of what makes it special.”

The exhibit is inspired by the harmony of shape and pattern, light and shadow, traditional and modern. It is reflective of a visionary approach to architectural harmony.

The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St. Opening reception is from 5-8pm June 7. For more information please call the gallery at 410-310-8727.