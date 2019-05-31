WC-ALL’s 2019 George Award Winner

by

At the May Annual Meeting of the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning, John T. Ames was presented with the George Award, given each year to an instructor who has made notable contributions to the organization.

The official citation, written by WC-ALL’s Advisory Council Chair, David White, states that “WC-ALL acknowledges with enormous gratitude the unique and wide-ranging contributions of John T. Ames, who in 11 years of service to WC-ALL, taught 15 classes over 15 semesters, on wide-ranging topics in history, religion, and politics. John has also organized and led two successful trips to the British Isles and Central Europe and serves on the WC-ALL Advisory Council.” On hand to present the award to John Ames was last year’s George Award winner, Charlotte Hawes.

In other business at the meeting, Advisory Council members were elected. Ronnie Edelman, David Turner, and Anna Wolgast will begin their first terms, and Jonathan Chace, Hanson Robbins, and Ed Minch will begin second terms. Departing Council members Paul Heckles, Dan Premo, and Connie Schroth were thanked for their invaluable years of service as they rotate off the Council.

WC-ALL is preparing for fall semester with course catalogs and registration information due for release in late July. For more information, look for WC-ALL’s table at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market and at Legacy Day during the first part of August. You can follow WC-ALL on Facebook and visit the website at www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-all.