Spy Minute: Tapping with Avalon’s 42nd Street

Who doesn’t love the classic Broadway musical “42nd Street?” Every time its performed, the audience leaves the theater with a smile on their face as they hum their way out of the lobby after protagonist Peggy Sayer has her dream come true in the finale.

At that’s the goal this time as well director Kimberly Stevens’ new production that debuts at the Avalon this weekend with the Avalon Children’s Theatre.

This ultimate show-biz musical is a celebration of Broadway, Times Square, and the people who make the magic of musical theatre. Aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown PA, and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. The question is – Will Peggy be able to step in at the last minute and become the star of the show?

Chock-full of Broadway standards, including “Go Into Your Dance,” “We’re In the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and “Forty-Second Street”, this is definitely a sure bet starting Friday.

The Spy spent a few minutes with Kimberly and a few members of the cast to get a feel of how much fun it can be.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Avalon Box Office at 410-822-7299

42nd Street – Young Performers’ Edition

Performed by the Avalon Children’s Theatre

Friday, May 31 at 7 PM

Saturday, June 1 at 2 PM

Sunday, June 2 at 2 PM

Avalon Theatre

Adults – $20; Students – $10