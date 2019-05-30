Open Auditions for Circle Mirror Transformation at the Garfield

by

Auditions for Circle Mirror Transformation, Annie Baker’s Obie Award-winning play will be held at The Garfield Center for the Arts on Tuesday and Thursday, June 4th and 6th at 6PM, and Saturday, June 8th at 10AM. Directed by Bonnie Hill, the play runs three weekends from August 21st – September 8th.

In an artsy small town, a quirky collection of strangers assembles to take a six-week-long acting class in the local community center. The students engage in theatre games and warm-ups, and end up exploring their lives through tiny leaps of faith and creativity. This delightful and delicious comedy landed on the Top Ten lists of The New York Times and The New Yorker for 2010. It is an absolute feast for both actor and audience alike!

Casting needs: 3 (F) and 2 (M)

Marty – Instructor of the adult drama class – Female – Age 50 – 65

James – Marty’s husband, a student in the class – Male – Age 50 -65

Schultz – a carpenter, and vulnerable divorcee – Male – Age 35-50

Theresa – a flirty former actress from New York – Female – Age 30 – 45

Lauren – an awkward high school student Female – Age 16-20

Familiarity with the script is beneficial, and scripts are available at the Garfield for your perusal, but must be returned. Agility is a benefit, “hooping” (using a hula hoop) is necessary for Theresa and James. Be prepared to do cold readings from the script and dress casually. Anyone interested in assisting backstage is encouraged to come to auditions. If you cannot come to auditions and are interested in reading for a role, or if you have any questions about the production, please contact the Garfield (410-810-2060) or the Director by email bonniehill@wildblue.net or by phone (410-348-5181; ©410-708-2870) . The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.