New Paintings by Kevin Fitzgerald at Troika Gallery

Places We Remember, a Troika Gallery exhibit featuring new oil landscape paintings by artist Kevin Fitzgerald opens on June 7, 2019, during Easton’s First Friday Gallery Walk. The event will feature a Q & A talk by Kevin Fitzgerald at 7 pm with refreshments and hors-d’oeuvres.

Fitzgerald’s paintings are highly sought after and known for their timeless and ethereal quality. Kevin expresses his reverence for the land and sea in his tonalist paintings characterized by neutral hues, muted atmospheric tones, and mystery. “To gain the particular is to lose the infinite. Painting is a solitary communication and strives to go beyond words,” Fitzgerald comments. Inspired by French mid-19th-century romantic landscape painters, Fitzgerald’s paintings are evocative and spiritual. His fields of color are both suggestions and subtle depictions.

Kevin studied with Raoul Middleman at the Maryland Institute College of Art and pursued his M.F.A., under a full fellowship at George Washington University. An educator and painter, his work is collected by known celebrities and private collectors both here and abroad.

Art by all of the Troika Gallery Artists is on display with new work constantly refreshing the gallery’s exhibition spaces. Bronzes, oils, pastels, ceramics, porcelain, watercolors, pencil drawings and commissioned portraits are a hallmark of Troika Gallery which features The Finest of Fine Art.

Troika Gallery, 9 South Harrison Street, Monday – Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm, Sunday by appointment. For more information, visit www.troikagallery.com. Places We Remember is on view until July 16, 2019.