Celebrate the Land with Music and More at LANDJAM!

Want to get outside? Here it is – a fun and festive family-friendly event held on the permanently preserved Leigh Family Farm in Betterton, MD. Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s (ESLC) event aims to get anyone who loves the outdoors to join them on this Kent County waterfront property, complete with hiking trails, live music, birding walks, and views of the Chesapeake Bay.

LANDJAM will take place on Saturday, June 1st from 1 – 5pm. Tickets are priced for everyone to join in the fun – $25 for a family (up to 5), or $10 for an individual. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time online at www.eslc.org/events. The event is rain or shine.

To help celebrate a beautiful day on the farm, guests will be treated to live music by two of the Shore’s finest bands – the toe-tapping hillbilly boogie of The High and Wides; and the funk, jam rock, and soulful blues of Black Dog Alley. This celebration of the land will offer local foods, drinks, and wares, available for purchase from a variety of vendors marketing the bounties of their craft.

Fans of craft beer will enjoy Dogfishhead Brewing and Patriot Acres brews, while a selection of wines from Crow Vineyard will also be available for sale.

Many activities for land-lovers, such as guided birding walks, educational activities, truck tours of the farm, games, and much more will be offered to enhance appreciation of conservation, restoration, and ecology.