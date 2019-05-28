Blackwater NWR to Hold Youth Fishing Fun Day on June 1

by

In partnership with the Friends of Blackwater and the Harriet Tubman State Park, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge will hold their 17th Annual Youth Fishing Fun Day on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. This family-friendly event will be held at “Hog Range” Pond behind the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, located off Route 335. Young people 15 years old and under can pre-register for the event by calling 410-228-2677, or register at the event on June 1. Fishing will begin at 9:00 am and end around 1:00 pm. Bait and fishing equipment will be provided, or you can bring your own. The number of “loaner” fishing rods is limited, so it is recommended you bring your own if you have one. Experienced adults will be available to assist the young fishermen in catching his or her fish.

Parents should note that this is a non-competitive, catch-and-release event, meant to introduce children to the fun of fishing. Each registered youth will receive a free lunch ticket (hot dog, drink, and chips), and other “freebies” while supplies last. The first 100 registered kids will receive a special gift. Participants should also note that no pets are allowed at this event.

Directions to Hog Range Pond: From Route 50 in Cambridge, turn onto Route 16 West. Travel approximately 7 miles to Church Creek. Turn left onto Route 335. Travel approximately 5 miles. Once you pass Key Wallace Drive on your left, turn right at the entrance to the Harriet Tubman Visitor Center. Park in the secondary parking lot next to the pavilion behind the Tubman Visitor Center. For further information and pre-registration, call 410-228-2677.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 29,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwoods and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater or @BlackwaterNWR.

