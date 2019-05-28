Better to Wear Out Than Rust Out While Aging with Phil Burgess

by

For the last four years, the Senior Summit, an annual gathering for seniors, children of seniors, and caregivers on the Mid-Shore, has gone out of its way to select nationally prominent experts in the field of aging to be their keynote speaker. And this year, it is no different with Dr. Phillip Burgess as their 2019 speaker.

Burgess, who has worked and lectured world-wide, has appeared on PBS, NPR, CNN, and CNBC, and his views have been reported in national and regional media – including “The New York Times,” “Wall Street Journal,” and “Christian Science Monitor.” He currently is President of The Annapolis Institute and a Senior Fellow, Center for the Digital Economy, University of Southern California. He writes a weekly column called “Bonus Years” – found in the Lifestyle section of the “Sunday Annapolis Capital.

The Spy sat down with Phil at the Bullitt House a few days ago to talk about his presentation, which is entitled, It’s Better To Wear Out Than Rust Out: How The New Longevity Is Changing Our Culture.” In a perceptive and penetrating look at retirement, he makes the argument that work, and the social interaction that comes with that labor, is the most essential ingredient for a successful and rewarding final phase of life.

This video is approximately thirteen minutes in length.

The Senior Summit will include workshops such as Rising Strength and Self-Defense; Body-Wise Gardening; End-of-Life Wishes; Increasing Resilience; Dementia: Diagnosis, Treatment and the Impact on Families; and Scams, Identity Theft, and Financial Exploitation. In addition to break-out workshops, there will be the opportunity for participants to have lunch and to visit vendor tables to gather additional information on aging issues and services.

Phil Burgess will be speaking on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Talbot Community Center on Route 50 in Easton, MD.

Talbot Community Connections (TCC), a nonprofit arm of the Talbot County Department of Social Services, has the mission to raise and distribute funds to help keep families together, support children in foster care, and support the elderly so they can remain independent, safe, and healthy members of our communities.

The cost of the Senior Summit is $15 for the General Public, including seniors, and $80 for Professional Social Work CEUs. A healthy continental breakfast and lunch are included in the registration fee. Pre-registration is required by May 31. For further information, contact Kelley Werner at kelley.werner@maryland.gov or call 410-770-5908 or visit talbotcommunityconnections.org to download a registration form or to purchase tickets online. Registration forms are also available at the front desk at Talbot County Department of Social Services at 301 Bay Street, Unit 5 in Easton.