Mid-Shore History: The THS Remembers World War Two Veterans

While for many living today, World War Two could be seen as distant a memory to them as the American Civil War, it may surprise many of them that there remains a number of the “Greatest Generation” still alive and well on the Eastern Shore today.

That was one of the contributing factors that caused the Talbot Historical Society to make an all-out effort to research, collect and document the over four hundred men and women from Talbot who served in WWII from 1941 to 1945 as the country prepares for the 75th year anniversary of the D-Day Invasion on June 6 what THS’s executive director, Larry Denton, calls it, “the most significant day of the 20th Century.”

The Spy spent some time with Larry, and the exhibition chair, Ginny Capute, to discuss one of their most labor-intensive and moving exhibits ever produced that chronicle Talbot County residents who volunteered so courageously in this epic battle to preserve democracy as the forty-four young people who died in that great cause.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. The Talbot Historical Society WWII exhibition will be on display Saturdays from 10-3 through September or by appointment.

