Garnet Good Seeds Garden Committee to Launch June 6

The Garnet Good Seeds Garden Committee is very excited to announce our launch event on Thursday, June 6, at 10:00 am. The ceremonial tree planting with Henry Highland Garnet Elementary students will officially begin the transformation of the school’s front grounds into a beautiful native landscape and education space. Please join us as we start this powerful placemaking effort with Garnet families, neighbors, and supporters of the project. As Henry Highland Garnet, great abolitionist, and orator affirmed, “In every man’s mind the good seeds of liberty are planted.”

Thanks to an incredible outpouring from local businesses, foundations, and individual donors, the Garnet Good Seeds Garden is almost fully funded and ready to launch. This ambitious project was designed pro bono by the visionary South Fork Studio, who incorporated input from students, parents, and community members. the new landscape will include a pollinator garden, playful pathways, edible herbs and berries, and a great variety of native shrubs, trees, and flowers that will host birds, insects, and happy kids. the keystone feature will be a new front entrance paved in brick with a large cast stone compass rose in the center. The garden will be maintained by the Chestertown Garden Club, whose members have been invaluable to the project.

We are still seeking tax deductible donations: become a partner today and plant a good seed! Contributions can be sent to Chestertown Garden Club/Garnet Project, Attn: Carolyne Grotsky, P.O. Box 415, Chestertown, Md 21620

Partners Include:Chestertown Garden Club, South Fork Studio, Bartlett Trees, Kent County Public Schools, The Town of Chestertown, Unity Churchill Nursery, Jjohn’s Concrete, Hoyle Stone, Shore Rivers, Kent County Commissioners, Designer, Robbie Behr, Artist, Rob Glebe, Gillespie and sons, Royal Farms, Tidewater Nursery, Downtown Chestertown Association, Kent County Bar Association, Native American Nursery, and individual donors.