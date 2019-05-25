Women’s Civic League of North East Annual Secret Garden Tour

by

The Women’s Civic League of North East announces its Annual Secret Garden Tour on Saturday, June 8. The event takes place, rain or shine, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and features eight gardens in and around the town of North East, Maryland.

A self-driving tour showcases the gardens which include a charming town garden and waterfront properties with views of the North East River. Highlights include meticulous landscaping, water gardens, whimsical statuary, mature wooded areas, and late-spring floral containers. A new, highly anticipated feature will be a “ surprise culinary delight” at one of the gardens.

This annual garden event, sponsored exclusively by Nowland Construction Services, is the major Spring event for the Civic League. The League, established in 1951, is celebrating over 68 years promoting literacy in North East, particularly by supporting the North East Public Library.

Tickets are $15.00 in advance and may be purchased at North East Town Hall, Kathy’s Corner Shop, and Silver and Sassy on Main Street. Tickets are available for $20.00 on the day of the tour only at St. Mary Anne’s Parish House, 315 South Main Street, North East. Tickets include a map and driving directions.

For further information visit the website wclnortheast.org/upcoming-events/ or the Women’s Civic League of North East Facebook page.