Jesus Christ Superstar Opens at Church Hill Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar opens on Friday, June 7, at Church Hill Theatre and will run for nine performances through Sunday, June 23. Performances are at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. CHT’s June musicals often sell out early, so reservations are strongly recommended

Shelagh Grasso directs this vibrant and stunning rock opera, that tells the biblical story of the last days of Jesus’ life from the perspective of Judas. Jesus Christ Superstar’s music was written by Andrew Lloyd Weber with lyrics by Tim Rice. Originally released as an album, it transferred to Broadway in 1971 and has become a classic.

Grasso has assembled a stellar cast for this production. Mark Wiening takes on the role of Jesus, with Max Hagan portraying Judas. Mary Magdalene is played by Stav Pinder, Caiaphas by Doug Porter, Annas by Brian Whitaker. Matt Folker will portray Pontius Pilate, Greg Minahan plays Herod and Simon and Peter are played by Nevin Dawson and Bob McGrory respectively.

Jesus Christ Superstar includes a large ensemble, with each member having featured moments; priests, soul girls, apostles and more are played by Ken Gresh, David Ryan, Goldy Vansant, Grace McCreary, Natalie Lane, Melissa McGlynn, Sarah Ensor, Fred Welsh, Ed Vance, Jim Johnson, Connie Fallon, Colleen Minahan, Maya McGrory, Helen Vansant, Calla McCluskey, Heather Joyce Byers, Krista Roark, Shayla Moore, Liz Clark, Becca Van Aken, Laura McGrory, and Jane Jewell.

Jesus Christ Superstar would be incomplete without a rock band, and for this production they will be right on stage with the actors. The band includes Tom Anthony on bass guitar, Helen Clark on keyboard, Frank Gerber on drums, and Quinn Parsley on guitar.

Joining Shelagh Grasso’s production staff are musical director Julie Lawrence, producer Sally Borghardt, choreographer Kendall Davis, stage manager Michelle Christopher, lighting designer Kat Melton, sound designer Chris Grasso, and costume designer Tina Johnson. Set design is done by Shelagh and Carmelo Grasso with construction by Carmelo Grasso, Tom Rhodes, Speedy Christopher and Jim Johnson. Also helping out backstage are Steve Atkinson, Speedy Christopher Jr, and Robbie Spray.

Reservations (strongly advised well in advance) can be made by calling the box office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org