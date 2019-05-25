Find Your Passion at RiverArts this Summer!

by

Chestertown RiverArts announces a variety of fun and engaging classes and events in June, with more to come during the later parts of the summer. With classes in painting, jewelry-making, quilting, photography and more, and pop-up galleries and First Friday celebrations throughout the summer, there is something to interest everyone in the community.

Loopy Hoops Earrings Workshop with popular instructor Melissa Kay-Steves will take place on June 8 from 10am – 12pm, and will introduce students to cold connections, forming, wrapping, and texturing wire as well as safe use of a butane torch to make balled headpins for crystal wrapped drops and earwires. Packed with tool technique tidbits, this class is for budding jewelry artists and more seasoned makers who want to get more creative with design. Students will have the opportunity to make two pairs of earrings, either of which can become your new “go to” for everyday wear. Let’s face it: you can never have too many pairs of earrings!

Baltimore area bead and jewelry artist Madonna Green Parker will offer The Art of Paper Bead Design on June 15. This class will teach a great, fun, and useful way to recycle by making beads out of newspaper, advertisements, scrap paper, and more. Students will explore the origins of the art while learning the basics of this beautiful, timeless craft. Be prepared to make and finish several beautiful beads for your personal stash!

On June 20, Christine Kamon will offer a quilting workshop, Around the World In A Day, in which students will create a machine-sewn baby or lap quilt (or summer picnic blanket!) in a single day using speed cutting and sewing techniques. A follow-up session to share projects and discuss various finishing options will provide time to wrap up this quilt.

Finally, on June 21, one of RiverArts’ favorite instructors, Cindy Fulton, returns to for a signature TGIF paint night, called A Funky Kitchen Painting. Participants can have a party while creating a work of art—choose between working like Mondrian and exploring primary and secondary colors, or expand your horizons into balancing different values within a certain range. Everyone will end up with a frame-able, funky kitchen painting. A great alternative to a night out at the bar or an expensive dinner, TGIF nights at RiverArts provide a relaxing, fun start to the weekend. No experience is necessary and all materials and instructions are provided to complete and take home a finished project. BYOB and snacks for a fun Friday night! Our friends at Chester River Wine & Cheese are happy to offer a 20% discount to TGIF class registrants for a bottle of wine and some noshes for the class. Just show them your registration confirmation.

RiverArts has lots more planned for later in the summer, including pop-up galleries, a four-week Travel Photography class, a new painting class called Cats, Big and Small taught by returning favorite Lynne Lockhart, and more!

To register or for more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org/education-2 and click on Education, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

RiverArts galleries and main office is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM. Our Education Center is 200 High St., and the Clay Studio is 204 High St.