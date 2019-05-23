Talbot Community Connections Holds Fourth Annual Senior Summit on Aging – Phil Burgess to be Keynote Speaker

by

Phil Burgess, PhD, an award-winning educator, businessman, and writer, will be the keynote speaker for the fourth annual Senior Summit, “Illuminating Your Life,” on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Talbot Community Center on Route 50 in Easton, MD.

The day-long Summit for seniors, children of seniors, caregivers, professionals, and concerned residents will provide presentations and discussions on the issues that seniors face today, including health and wellness, technology, staying active, and transitioning in life. The event, sponsored by Talbot Community Connections (TCC) and the Talbot County Department of Social Services, helps to fund the unmet needs that are fundamental to the safety, security, health, and well-being of Talbot County’s children and adults.

Burgess, who has worked and lectured world-wide, has appeared on PBS, NPR, CNN, and CNBC, and his views have been reported in national and regional media – including “The New York Times,” “Wall Street Journal,” and “Christian Science Monitor.” He currently is President of The Annapolis Institute and a Senior Fellow, Center for the Digital Economy, University of Southern California. He writes a weekly column called “Bonus Years” – found in the Lifestyle section of the “Sunday Annapolis Capital.”

At the Senior Summit, Burgess will present “It’s Better To Wear Out Than Rust Out: How The New Longevity Is Changing Our Culture.” His presentation will discuss how the post-career, bonus years are as rich and dynamic as the years from 25-60; why the core value of continued social engagement is a key element in successful; and to review the implications of increasing longevity for aging individuals and the rapid growth of aging-in-place alternatives.

The Senior Summit will include workshops such as Rising Strength and Self-Defense, Body-Wise Gardening, End-of-Life Wishes, Increasing Resilience: Dementia; Scams, and Identity Theft, and Financial Exploitation; and Heart Health. In addition to break-out workshops, there will be the opportunity for participants to have lunch and to visit vendor tables to gather additional information on aging issues and services.

Talbot Community Connections (TCC), a nonprofit arm of the Talbot County Department of Social Services, has the mission to raise and distribute funds to help keep families together, support children in foster care, and support the elderly so they can remain independent, safe, and healthy members of our communities.

The cost of the Senior Summit is $15 for the General Public, including seniors, and $80 for Professional Social Work CEUs. A healthy continental breakfast and lunch are included in the registration fee. Pre-registration is required by May 31. For further information, contact Kelley Werner at kelley.werner@maryland.gov or call 410-770-5908 or visit talbotcommunityconnections.org to download a registration form or to purchase tickets online. Registration forms are also available at the front desk at Talbot County Department of Social Services at 301 Bay Street, Unit 5 in Easton.

Platinum sponsors for the 2018 Senior Summit are the Talbot County Department of Social Services, the Talbot County Government, and The Star Democrat. Gold sponsors to date are the Talbot County Health Department, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, CareFirst, and Anne Arundel Medical Center.

