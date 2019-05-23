Gunston Senior Cole Evans Wins Boys’ ESIAC Player of Year

by

Gunston senior Cole Evans was selected by the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference as the 2019 Boys’ Lacrosse Player of the Year. The senior midfielder scored twelve goals and six assists in four conference games this year and led the Herons to finish as the ESIAC Championship runner-up.

“On the lacrosse field, the better the opponent, the better he plays,” Head Lacrosse Coach Chris Dollar said. “Cole separates himself from other players with his desire to improve his game, plays all facets equally hard, and never quits. In my four decades as a coach and player, I can say unequivocally, and without hesitation that Cole Evans is among the best.”

Evans will finish his Herons lacrosse career with more than 200 points. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Gunston’s honor roll, and serves as the senior class Vice-President. He will be attending Christopher Newport University to pursue an environmental science and business degree and play lacrosse.