You are here: Home / Education / Gunston School / Gunston Senior Cole Evans Wins Boys’ ESIAC Player of Year

Gunston Senior Cole Evans Wins Boys’ ESIAC Player of Year

May 23, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Share

Athletic Director Jon Mellinger and ESIAC Player of the Year Cole Evans ’19.

Gunston senior Cole Evans was selected by the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference as the 2019 Boys’ Lacrosse Player of the Year. The senior midfielder scored twelve goals and six assists in four conference games this year and led the Herons to finish as the ESIAC Championship runner-up.

“On the lacrosse field, the better the opponent, the better he plays,” Head Lacrosse Coach Chris Dollar said. “Cole separates himself from other players with his desire to improve his game, plays all facets equally hard, and never quits. In my four decades as a coach and player, I can say unequivocally, and without hesitation that Cole Evans is among the best.”

Evans will finish his Herons lacrosse career with more than 200 points. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Gunston’s honor roll, and serves as the senior class Vice-President. He will be attending Christopher Newport University to pursue an environmental science and business degree and play lacrosse.

Filed Under: Gunston School, Homepage Notes, Portal Notes
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.