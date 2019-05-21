United Way of Kent County New Board Members

by

The United Way of Kent County is delighted to welcome two new Directors for 2019, Sabina Minney and Elizabeth Gross. Ms. Minney’s career as an economist and financial analyst has taken her around the globe, and she brings her world perspective to Kent County. Sabina is a New York native and a graduate of the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and the Yale School of Management. She arrived in Chestertown at the end of 2014 and has recently been tutoring and substitute teaching at Kent County public and private schools. This year she became a Trustee of the Kent County Public Library.

Ms. Gross is a familiar figure in Chestertown, having served on the Chestertown Town Council from 2014-2018. Liz, an oceanographer, spent her career as Executive Director of the international non-profit SCOR (Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research). Since then, she has held many volunteer positions in the community including Treasurer for the National Music Festival, Good Neighbor Fund of the CVMA, and the Garfield Center. Liz was also involved in Foodlink, a food rescue program across the State of Maryland.

The United Way of Kent County is excited to accept these two fine citizens to its Board of Directors and looks forward to working with then in the upcoming Annual Fundraising Campaign this fall.