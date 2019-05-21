Broadway by the River Gala Fundraiser Surpassed $10,000

by

It is with great pride and tremendous gratitude that we share with you that we have surpassed our goal of $10,000 through our Broadway by the River Gala Fundraiser! We are truly humbled by the generosity of this community, and especially to you for making Broadway by the River such a success!

Because of you, The Garfield Center for the Arts will continue to provide quality programming and performances in the heart of Chestertown, and we couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead. Through our Educational Outreach Program, children from Kent and Queen Anne’s county can see world-renowned taiko drummer Mark H. Rooney for free. We’re partnering with our neighbors at the Mainstay for a concert featuring Haint Blue. And talented local directors, actors, and stage crew are working hard before the opening of our 15th year of Short Attention Span Theatre on June 21st.

Ensuring that our community has a special gathering place to make and enjoy art is important work, and there is always more to do. We hope you’ll stop back in for the next performances and events in this fantastic season, consider sponsoring an upcoming production, join our team of wonderful volunteers, and of course, save the date of April 3, 2020 for our next Broadway by the River Gala!

Thank you again for affirming that at the Garfield, artists and the arts not only come alive here, they thrive here. Hope to see you soon!