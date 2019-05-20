Good and Evil In Colorado by David Montgomery

by

I have a story to tell about good and evil, with depraved killers and courageous defenders. On May 7, two students at a public charter school near Denver entered the school armed and began shooting at their fellow students. Eight were wounded and one killed. The shooters were stopped by brave young men who ran toward danger, not away from it. The only fatality was one of the defenders.

What happened:

The shooters were 16-year-old Maya McKinney and 18-year old Devon Erickson. They entered the school carrying handguns through an unsecured entrance, went to separate classrooms and started shooting.

When two students saw Erickson enter their classroom carrying a gun, they jumped up from their desks, slammed Erickson against the wall and struggled to control him. Erickson was able to fire several shots, and Kendrick Castillo, the leader of the charge, fell. A student described it “Kendrick lunged at him, and he shot Kendrick, giving all of us enough time … to escape.” The second student in the charge, Brendan Bialy, subdued Erickson and disarmed him. Then Brendan saw his friend bleeding on the ground. Other students and a teacher attempted to stop the bleeding, but Kendrick was gone. Later Brendan was quoted as saying that “Kendrick went out as a hero. He was a foot away from the shooter and instead of running the opposite direction he ran toward it.” Another student who joined the charge, Joshua Jones, was hit twice but recovered.

Evil:

The shooters were described as “a gender-confused girl and a boy who hated Christians.” McKinney was reported to be “in the midst of transitioning from female to male” and her attorney now insists that she be referred to as “Alec” and “he.” Erickson described himself as “transgender” and wrote on Facebook “You know what I hate? All these Christians who hate gays…” A photograph of his car showed it painted with “F… Society” and a pentagram and “666.”

Good:

One young defender had already decided on military service, and the other was formed in his church, family and school.

Brendan had enlisted in the Marine Corps through its deferred entry program, and he will report to training this summer. While he is not yet a Marine, the Corps issued a statement about him: “Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring.” Brendan said about the defenders “I refused to be a victim. Kendrick refused to be a victim.”

Kendrick was described as an “extraordinary kid.” He and his father were close, and shared a close attachment to his church. The two of them were “always there” together at charitable activities of the Knights of Columbus, of which his father was a member. One friend said “He told me he wanted to be a (Knight) because he wanted to help not only people but his community. He was the bravest soul I’ve ever met and never even cared what others thought because he was too busy finding ways to make you smile.”

Kendrick’s father also described his patriotism, derived in part from time he spent fishing and camping with his grandfather, also a Marine. Kendrick had kept the flag that once draped his grandfather’s casket close to him and would pray and kiss his tombstone at Fort Logan National Cemetery. “He loved the patriotism,” his father is quoted as saying. “We are Hispanic by nature, but we love America to the core.”

The comparison:

The shooters may well gain forgiveness, with their obvious confusion and compulsions. The clear evil is in the politicians, “educators”, fashionable psychologists and institutions that are brainwashing teens into gender dysphoria. Teenagers, confused by hormones, immaturity and no doubt family and social pain, are being told that their all too common emotional distress comes from being the wrong sex and that they can solve their problems by changing their dress, bathroom access or biology. It doesn’t work, and creates the even worse problems seen in this event.

This ideology is pushed by school curricula, with a recent case in California where parents are outraged by blatant indoctrination in the rightness of the LGBTQ agenda. It is promoted unendingly in television shows and other media, and exploited by elected officials and candidates pandering to the politics of identity and victimization.

The heroes exhibited the effects of being brought up with a sense of virtue and personal responsibility, care for others and love of country. The kind of virtue that they exhibited is developed through practice, guidance and example, found in school, church and most important the family. Kendrick had a father who cared about him and included his son in his life. Brendan had already decided on a career of service.

Young men do not leap into heroic action instantly and without thought for themselves without preparation. Neither is reported to have any training in dealing with an active shooter, so that their instinctive action came from character formed throughout their young lives. They were the exact opposite of teens self-absorbed with their personal identity and issues.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Kendrick’s father told The Denver Post. “He cared enough about people that he would do something like that, even though it’s against my better judgment. I wish he had gone and hid, but that’s not his character. His character is about protecting people, helping people.”

“He was not afraid to stand up for what he thought was right,” another friend stated. “The way he died was very much in his nature. He always prioritized others before himself.”

Heroes and villains are made not borne.

We have gotten into the habit of celebrating victims instead of heroes.

This time the story of the heroes needs to be the center of attention.

David Montgomery is retired from a career of teaching, government service and consulting, during which he became internationally recognized as an expert on energy, environmental and climate policy. He has a PhD in economics from Harvard University and also studied economics at Cambridge University and theology at the Catholic University of America, David and his wife Esther live in St Michaels, and he now spends his time in front of the computer writing about economic, political and religious topics and the rest of the day outdoors engaged in politically incorrect activities.