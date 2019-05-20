CHT’s Green Room Gang Theatre Camp Selects Summer Shows

by

The instructors of Church Hill Theatre’s annual Green Room Gang summer camp have chosen the shows for the 2019 Green Room Gang summer camp. GRG Jr will present Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS and GRG Senior will perform Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR.

Registration for Church Hill Theatre’s 21 st consecutive year of the Green Room Gang youth theatre program is currently open. The GRG Program has provided opportunities for young people of the Eastern Shore to experience true live theatre, from auditions to curtain call, for two decades. CHT offers a standing ovation to our entire community for supporting arts education for our children throughout the years. Bravo!

Begun in 1999, this exciting summer program of theatre games and training culminates in two fully staged musicals adapted for young performers. The Green Room Gang Senior Program, for young people entering grades 6 through 12, begins on Monday, June 24 th , 2019 and runs Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students will take a magical journey through the world of a play by means of dance, music, improvisation, theatre games, acting, staging and artistic interpretation to conceive a role from start to finish. Iz Clemens, who served as a Green Room Gang intern for two years and is graduating from Washington College this spring will be instructing the Senior camp. Full tuition for the five-week GRG Sr. program is $550.00, with a 10% discount for CHT Members.

Green Room Gang Junior participants, students entering grades 1 through 5, will do theatre games, learn basic acting skills, and explore singing and dancing while they create a musical especially written for young performers. GRG Jr. begins on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, and runs Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. Becca Van Aken returns for her 14 th year as GRG Junior instructor. Full tuition for the four-week GRG Jr. program is $330.00, with a 10% discount for CHT Members. Scholarships are available for both Sr. and Jr. camps.

Final performances for GRG are Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, call the Church Hill Theatre business office at 410-556-6003, or email us at office@churchhilltheatre.org . The enrollment period runs now through May 31 st ; be sure to fill out your child’s registration forms with haste – GRG is first come, first served and fills up quickly! See you in the theatre! Scholarships are still available for both camps. If you are interested, please contact the CHT office to provide you with a scholarship application.