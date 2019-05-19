Call for Judged Fine Art and Craft – the RiverArts June Exhibit

by

Artistic inspiration is an unconscious burst of creativity. The concept has origins in both Hellenism and Hebraism. The Greeks believed that inspiration or enthusiasm came from the muses as well as the gods Apollo and Dionysus.

Curators Marj Morani and Pat Thompson challenge artists to let your muse inspire you to create a new work of art. This annual RiverArts exhibit is a non-themed judged show; representational or abstraction is the artist’s choice.

All artists may submit two works of art whether painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture and fine crafts (including metal, wood, fiber, ceramics, glass and jewelry). Best in show will be awarded $500. Other monetary awards include Excellence in 2D, 3D, and Open Category as well as People’s Choice. Judge Mary McCoy is an environmental artist and writer, an Artist-in-Residence at Adkins Arboretum, former art critic for the Washington Post, among other publications.

Exhibition Dates: June 5 – 30, 2019

Opening Reception: Friday, June 7, 5-8 pm

Awards Ceremony & Gallery Talk: Thursday, June 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Drop-off: Sunday, June 2 , 2 – 4 p.m.

Monday, June 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pick-up: Sunday, June 30, 2-4 p.m.

Monday, July 1, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information and to submit work visit: http://chestertownriverarts.net/call-and-registration-for-judged-painting-and-fine-craft/ or call the gallery at 410.778.6300

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

KidSPOT Creativity Center next door to the gallery. ArtsAlive Education Center 200 High St., the Clay Studio, 204 High St.