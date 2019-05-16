Bugeye Edna Lockwood to Visit Chestertown for Tea Party Festival

by

Edna Lockwood, the last historic sailing bugeye in the world, will be visiting Chestertown for the Tea Party Festival, May 24- 27.on as part of a National Park Service-funded heritage tour around the Chesapeake Bay.

Owned and operated by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Edna Lockwood recently underwent a two-year restoration of her nine-log hull. She was re-launched into the Miles River in St. Michaels, Md., in fall of 2018. This summer and fall, Edna is traveling to ports around the Bay, bringing free experiential programming and interpretation of traditional Chesapeake Bay boatbuilding techniques and the oystering industry past and present.

During her stay at Chestertown CBMM staff members will offer free deck tours form 10 am – 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday, giving guests a chance to explore the bugeye while she’s docked next to the Schooner SULTANA.

Built in 1889 by John B. Harrison on Tilghman Island for Daniel W. Haddaway, Edna Lockwood dredged for oysters on the Chesapeake Bay through winter, and carried freight—such as lumber, grain, and produce—after the dredging season ended. She worked faithfully for many owners, mainly out of Cambridge, Md., until she stopped “drudging” in 1967. In 1973, Edna was donated to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum by John R. Kimberly. Recognized as the last working oyster boat of her kind, Edna Lockwood was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1994.

To learn more about Edna Lockwood and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, including a full list of stops on Edna’s heritage tour, visit

cbmmshipyard.org/ednalockwood. For more info on the Chestertown Tea Party, visit http://www.chestertownteaparty.org/