Kent County 4-H Calendar and Club Info

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661.

May

11 – Eastern Shore Spring Show, QA Co. 4-H Park, Centreville

13 – Jr. Leadership Council (JLC), 7:00 pm, Ext. Office

Deadline: To Purchase MD Dairy Judging Team Pit Beef Lunch Tickets. See Dylan Hill or Kent Extension Office

14 – New Family 4-H Orientation, 7:00 – 8:30 pm, Ext. Office. Register by 4/10

15 – 4-H UME Volunteer Training F2F, 6:30 – 9:00 pm, Ext. Office. Register by 5/13.

16 – Ag Center Board of Directors Meeting, 7:00 pm, Ext. Office

18 – MD 4-H Dairy Judging Team Pit Beef Lunch, Pickup 11:30 – 1:30 pm, Hill Haven Farm, Kennedyville

19 – Kent Clover Kids Program, 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Ext. Office. Topic: “All About Small Pets”

MD State 4-H Council, 2:00 – 5:00 pm, MD 4-H Center, College Park

21 – UME 4-H Volunteer Online Training, 6:30-8:30 pm, Webinar. Must register in Kent Office.

23 – New! Hands-On 4-H Quality Assurance Workshop, 7:00 – 8:30 pm, Ext. Office

27 – Memorial Day Holiday ~ Extension Office Closed

28 – 4-H Leaders Council, 7:00 pm, Ext. Office

4-H Club Meeting Dates

4-H Nature After School Club 3rd – 5th Grade – Meets 1st& 3rd Mondays, 4:00-5:00pm, 3:40pm pick up Garnet walkers. Kent County Public Library Yellow Building. Jenny Lee, 302-753-8191. Extension staff, 410-778-1661

Bits and Bridles Horse Club – Educational Activity held 1st Wednesdays, Jan, March, May, July, Sept, Nov.

Business meeting held 1st Wednesdays, Feb, Apr, June, Aug, Oct, Dec. 7:00pm Running W. Farm, Worton. Jaime Orndorff, 302-531-8179, Mary Coates, 443-480-2722

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports 1. – Shotgun: 2nd Sunday, 12:00pm, Kent C., Gun Club, 4th Sunday, 12:00pm, Sudlersville Skeet Club. 2. Archery: 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek Archery, Millington. Summer: Kent Ag Center, 4pm. 3. Rifle: Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester. Contact Leaders. Anna Armstrong,302-535-3640. Andy Simmons, 410-708-6073.

Junior Dairy Associates – Meets 3rd Friday monthly, 7:00pm. Kennedyville United Methodist Church. Leaders, Beth Hill, 410-778-1661, Kathy Myers, 410-708-8317

Kent Clover Calf – Meets 2nd Wednesday, 7:00pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church, Leader, Jennifer Debnam, 410-708-4923

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – Meets 4th Monday monthly, 6:30pm Greenscapes Land Care, Kennedyville, Leaders, Carrie and Jay Douthit, 410-480-6964

Kent Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, Winter: Radcliffe Creek School, Summer: Running W Kennel. Monthly business meeting 2nd Tuesday, 6:30pm, Running W Kennel, Leaders, Bert & Jim Lindauer, 410-778-2887