Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s “Global Embrace” Event Raises $9,000

On Sunday, April 28th, Mid-Shore Pro Bono welcomed more than 150 guests to its “Global Embrace” event hosted by Ms. Leslie Raimond at the historic Toad Hall on Still Pond Creek in Worton, Md. The event raised $9,000 in support of the organization’s Vulnerable Populations Assistance Project that provides critical legal services to the Eastern Shore’s immigrant community.

“It is a pleasure to be part of a community that is willing to enthusiastically participate in efforts to show compassion for those in need and support social justice,” said event host, Leslie Raimond. “This event brought funds and awareness to the issues faced by the Eastern Shore’s immigrant population. Thank you to all who participated and contributed to such a successful event.”

The event theme, a “Global Embrace,” reflected the warm welcome and compassionate care Mid-Shore Pro Bono gives to all of its clients, especially those served by the Vulnerable Populations Assistance Project. The event featured international sparkling wines from France, Italy, Spain and California paired with oysters and hors d’oeuvres. International music by several local performers created a festive atmosphere as attendees sampled the food and wine and learned more about the clients Mid-Shore Pro Bono serves.

“Mid-Shore Pro Bono serves clients from all parts of the Eastern Shore, and this event allowed us to connect with the Kent County community,” said Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director, Sandy Brown. “We are raising awareness across the Shore about the civil legal needs and challenges in our region by sharing our clients’ stories and the services we provide to help them. Thank you to the Kent County Community who came together to make this event an amazing success.”

Nearly 100% of the ticket sales will go directly to the program thanks to the support of many donors and volunteers. The appetizers were graciously donated by Magnolia Caterers, oysters were provided by Orchard Point Oysters, and music was offered by Pam and Bob Ortiz with Fred Schumann, Fredy Granillo and Tia Raimond Jones with Chad Jones. Guest Bartenders were local bar stars, Paul Sonberg with Judge Gale Rasin, Neyah White, Jeff Maguire and Jesse Hammock. The beautiful floral displays were courtesy of Marilee Schumann. Other volunteers important to the success of the event were Kim Kohl, who assisted with promotion, parking attendants, Ian Mulligan and Brendan Cooper, Alosa Communications, that created the event logo, and Price Rentals and Events. The event was spearheaded by Ivette Salarich, Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Vulnerable Populations Assistance Project Manager, Arlene Lee, Mid-Shore Pro Bono Board Member and Volunteer, and Clarice Gardner, Mid-Shore Pro Bono Intern.

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects low-income individuals and families who need civil legal services with volunteer attorneys and community resources. The organization serves citizens of the Eastern Shore. For more information or to make a donation, call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or visit www.midshoreprobono.org.