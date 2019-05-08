ShoreRivers Presents the State of the Sassafras River May 17

by

ShoreRivers will host the annual State of the Sassafras River on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the “Jewel of the Chesapeake,” Betterton, Maryland. The event takes place at the Betterton Volunteer Firehall located at 2 Howell Point Road. Doors open at 5:00pm for the Sassafras Riverkeeper’s casual monthly Sassafras Sips happy hour, featuring beer from Chesapeake City’s Bayheads Brewing Company, wine, and delicious light fare from local restaurants. Admission is free and open to the public.

The presentation begins at 6pm and will report on the current state of the Sassafras River and major new water-quality projects in Betterton. Also presented will be ShoreRivers’ plans for expanded coverage to four creeks in northern Kent County flowing directly into the Bay: Fairlee Creek, Worton Creek, Churn Creek, and Still Pond Creek.

Refreshments for the State of the Rivers program will be provided by favorite Betterton restaurants Barbara’s on the Bay, Marzella’s by the Bay, the recently re-opened Fish Whistle at the Granary, and the Kitty Knight. Thank you to supporting sponsors John and Ellyn Vail, Dock Street Foundation and The Easton Group and the Easton Branch at Morgan Stanley.

ShoreRivers welcomes and encourages the community to join this evening of conversation and informative discussion as it releases its 2018 River Report Card. The report card reflects data collected at nearly 200 sites by ShoreRivers’ scientists, Riverkeepers, and more than 100 volunteers in ShoreRivers’ water quality monitoring program. This is an opportunity for the community to learn about the health and challenges of our local waterways and how the most recent grades compare to previous years.The State of the Sassafras River will feature ShoreRivers’ Sassafras Riverkeeper, Zack Kelleher, who will give interpretations of 2018 water quality results.

“The Sassafras was under siege from both ends this year,” Kelleher states.“Record-setting levels of nutrients and sediment washed into the river from throughout the watershed, as well as trash and pollution that entered the mouth of the river from the Conowingo Dam. The good news,” he adds,“is that the data shows resiliency, thanks in part to our restoration and outreach efforts. I look forward to discussing our beautiful river, as well as how each and every one of you can play a part in protecting and restoring it.”

The Betterton event will be the fifth and final event in a series of ShoreRivers presentations that began in April and continued through May, unveiling the results of extensive water quality monitoring in the region. For more information, visit ShoreRivers.org/events or contact Julia Erbe at jerbe@shorerivers.org or 443.385.0511 ext. 210.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.