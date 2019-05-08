Kent School Students Present Into the Woods, Jr.

by

Members of Kent School’s class of 2019 will bring the stage to life with their performance of Into the Woods, Jr. Two Performances are scheduled, Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. in the M.V. “Mike” Williams Gymnasium. Admission to the performance is free and the public is invited to attend.

Into the Woods, Jr. weaves stories from the Brothers Grimm in to a magical journey. A red cape, a strand of golden hair, a golden shoe, and a white cow are the four items that send a baker and his wife, a childless couple,through the woods on a magical journey to reverse an evil spell. They wish for a child and are sent by an evil witch on the scavenger hunt. Little Redriding Hood, Jack and the Bean Stalk, Rapunzel, and Cinderella soon join the mix, in this magical tale of love and adventure.

Into the Woods, Jr is based on the book by James Lupine. It was originally directed on Broadway by Mr. Lupine, with music and lyrics by Steven Sondheim.

The Kent School cast in order of appearance is

Baker – Noah Macielag

Baker’s Wife – Lane Parkhurst

Cinderella – Merritt Connor

Granny – Molly Starkey

Jack – Julia McClary

Jack’s Mother – Isabelle Requena

Mystery Man – Frank Cantera

Narrators – Ensemble

Cinderella’s Prince – Kolby Brice

Rapunzel’s Price – Aiden Lafferty

Rapunzel – Molly Starkey

Red Ridinghood – Julia Reed

Stepmother – Ella MacGlashan

Stepsisters – Kolby Brice and Aiden Lafferty

Steward – Frank Cantera

Witch – Tait Tavolacci

Wolf – Jake Leaverton

The Kent School production is directed by Jim Landskroener. Musical direction is by Music Teacher, Matthew Wirtz ‘99. Sets are designed by Art Teacher, Pat Parkhurst ’84, and created by the Class of 2020. Choreography is by Brittany Hester, Communications Manager at Kent School.

Nancy Mugele, Head of School said, “As Kent School celebrates its 50th anniversary, it is a joy to be a part of long-standing traditions like the Eighth Grade Musical. Generations of Kent School graduates remember their play and the role or roles they played. I am so looking forward to seeing the Class of 2019 on stage this weekend.”