ShoreRivers Presents the State of the Wye and Chester Rivers and Eastern Bay

by

ShoreRivers will host the annual State of the Wye and Chester Rivers and Eastern Bay as well as the 2018 Report Card Release on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The event takes place in the Green Building of the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, at 600 Discovery Lane in Grasonville, Maryland. Doors open at 5:30pm, presentation begins at 6pm. ShoreRivers staff will report on the current state of the Wye and Chester Rivers and Eastern Bay. Admission is free and open to the public. Light fare and refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by Dock Street Foundation and The Easton Group and the Easton Branch at Morgan Stanley.

ShoreRivers welcomes and encourages the community to join this evening of conversation and informative discussion as it releases its 2018 River Report Card. The report card reflects data collected at nearly 200 sites by ShoreRivers’ scientists, Riverkeepers, and more than 100 volunteers in ShoreRivers’ water quality monitoring program. This is an opportunity for the community to learn about the health and challenges of our local waterways and how the most recent grades compare to previous years. This presentation will feature ShoreRivers’ Chester Riverkeeper Tim Trumbauer and Miles-Wye Riverkeeper Elle Bassett giving interpretations of 2018 water quality results.

“This is an opportunity for community members from these local watersheds to come together and learn more about what we can do as a group to improve our local water quality,” said Bassett. “Our goal is to clean our rivers, and we can only do that with the steadfast support of our members, volunteers, staff, and fellow river stewards.”

The Kent Island event will be the fourth of five ShoreRivers presentations throughout April and May, unveiling the results of extensive water quality monitoring. The final presentation of the series will take place in Betterton, Maryland, detailing the state of the Sassafras River. For more information, visit ShoreRivers.org/events or contact Julia Erbe at jerbe@shorerivers.org or 443.385.0511 ext. 210.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.